Biggest part of storm system arrives this afternoon

The mountains get a brief break in snow early today before Piece #2 arrives with wind and heavy snow. This is the biggest push of snow and wind of the entire storm system. 6-14″ of new snow in the Central and Northern Mountains. Up to 20″ in the San Juan’s.

Gusty wind continues today across the Mountains, Foothills, and western suburbs, gusts to near 70mph.

I’m forecasting partly cloudy skies in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins today, high 55.

We have a chance for snow and a wintry mix across the Front Range overnight tonight into the Friday morning rush hour. 0-1″ snow accumulation.

Friday turns partly to mostly sunny after the morning mix. Highs surge into the 50s. Windy.

Then Piece #3 arrives early Saturday morning in the Mountains with snow and wind. Another 3-7″ of accumulation at the ski areas. This is the coldest part of the entire storm system. That may also brush the Front Range with light snow.

Saturday’s high temps in the 30s. Colder on Sunday with 20s.

Another storm system arrives on Monday with colder air and snow accumulation across the Front Range and Mountains.

