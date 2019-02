AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking the residents of the Pheasant Run subdivision to shelter in place while officers work on arresting a fugitive.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, APD said there was a large police presence at East Radcliff Place and South Eagle Circle, which is near the intersection of East Quincy Avenue and South Chambers Road.

About 6 p.m., APD said the situation remained ongoing.

This article will be updated as the situation develops.