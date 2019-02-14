19 years later: Littleton Valentine’s Day double murder remains unsolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Colo. -- A Valentine’s Day double murder remains unsolved 19 years after the tragedy rocked a Littleton neighborhood. Columbine High School sweethearts, Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart Grizzell, were gunned down on Feb. 14, 2000. Their killer has never been caught. Their families are still hoping for justice.

“Hoping someone will come forward and give Nick and Stephanie some justice," said Stephanie’s mother, Kelly Grizzell.

Fifteen-year-old Nick Kunselman and 16-year-old Stephanie Hart Grizell were shot and killed in a Subway sandwich shop just a few blocks from Columbine, where they were classmates.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t think about those guys. I’ve never met anyone like Stephanie. She just had a true glow about her. Everything she did, she drew people in. I’d do anything for her today still," said friend and classmate Wek Threlkeld.

Friends and family members gather at their grave each year on Valentine's Day to reflect on their lives and draw attention to their unsolved murders.

“I think they wanted to be together, so we had one funeral and buried them together. They are forever at peace together," Kelly said.

What will bring peace to their family is knowing what happened, who killed them and why.

“Somebody knows something. It’s just been a mystery to us. Somebody knows something out there. It would mean everything for us for them to come forward," said Threlkeld.

“Nick’s father passed away last April. He never got the answers," Kelly said.

A composite sketch of a man seen fleeing the store was released shortly after the murders, but the gunman was never found.

“Someone in the community knows something. Someone knows who shot and killed these two kids and we really need someone to come forward. Sometimes, people will look back at a time and remember something that may seem insignificant, but their memory will be triggered by seeing these kids post, seeing the location and something even miniscule can lead to a bigger tip," said Sarah Feldman Johnston of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Stephanie's mom says the community has surround her with love and support, and she hopes someone in the community will come forward with information.

“I think people talk about closure. Certainly, I don’t expect closure, but I do hope for justice. I know the case can still be solved," Kelly said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. You can remain anonymous by calling 720-913-7867.