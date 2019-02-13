Windy, snowy evening in mountains; cold front reaches Front Range on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Winds have been strong Wednesday in Colorado's foothills and eastern mountains, including an 85 mph gust in Nederland and an 82 mph gust on Berthoud Pass.

Winds out of the west brought warm temperatures to Denver on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay mild on Wednesday evening with breezy winds.

A high wind warning is in place for the foothills and eastern mountains until midnight. Travel could be tough for high-profile vehicles.

Along with the strong winds, snow will increase in the mountains.

The National Weather Service showed the conditions of some local mountain passes. Snow will be heavy at times, making travel challenging.

Conditions will continue to deteriorate across the Nrn & Cent Mtns this aftn as snow increases in coverage & intensity. Travel is expected to become difficult, if not impossible near the higher passes, overnight due to the combination of heavy snow & strong west winds. #COwx pic.twitter.com/KUuMLoldFL — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 13, 2019

The mountains will see snow chances on and off for the next several days. Through the weekend, totals could be over a foot in some spots.

Denver and the Front Range will see a cold front move through Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the 50s midday but will cool quickly in the afternoon with gusty winds as the front moves in.

A few rain/snow mixed showers are possible on the Front Range on Friday morning. The best chance for accumulation will be on the northern Front Range and northeastern Plains.

Temperatures will gradually cool through Monday with a chance of light snow showers each day.

