Windy and warm across Front Range; mountain snow starts today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be windy and warm across the Front Range on Wednesday with highs near 60.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through tonight for the foothills and mountains with gusts to 90mph.

There are three different periods of snow and wind lining up for the Mountains. It's a result of both the Seattle storm system and California storm system.

The first period of snow hits the mountains this afternoon. The second period of snow arrives on Thursday afternoon. The third period arrives early Saturday.

Grand totals by Saturday afternoon 1-2 feet in the Central and Northern Mountains. Up to 3 feet in the Southern Mountains including Wolf Creek, Silverton, Purgatory, and Telluride.

We could see 0-2 inches of snow and a wintry mix in Denver between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The Front Range could get brushed by light snow on Saturday as well.

Colder temperatures settle in for the weekend with 20s and 30s.

Another storm system delivers snow on Monday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.