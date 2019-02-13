Watermelon water recalled because of possible plastic pieces

A company recalling its watermelon water over concerns it contains plastic.

“World Waters LLC” is voluntarily recalling a total of 18 lots of the original watermelon-flavored water 12-packs sent to retailers, including Walmart, between December and February.

The company says soft plastic may be loosely floating in some products and the plastic could be a choking hazard.

There are currently no reports of reactions or illnesses related to the recall.

For a full list of lot numbers, click here.

 

