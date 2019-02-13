Video shows thief taking boy’s $40,000 cancer medicine off porch, mother says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- The mother of a child with a rare cancer is scrambling to replace his chemotherapy medicine after someone swiped it off the front porch of their Nevada home, according to KTNV.

“It just happened that this time it wasn't a shirt or pair of shoes,” Stacy Shavinsky said. “It happened to be something that we desperately needed.”

Her 14-year-old son Gage has a rare form of cancer called systemic mastocytosis.

Insurance doesn't cover the total cost of $40,000 a month because it’s not typically given to someone his age.

"I had to do a lot of begging and pleading and I had to apply for financial assistance,” Shavinsky said. “We went to Salt Lake City and Los Angeles to get second opinions so we have done a lot of work to make sure this medication would be beneficial for him."

The alleged thief should be easy to identify. He's wearing a bright red plaid shirt and a Montreal Expos cap and captured on their doorbell camera.

But it’s the callous casualness of it all that really irked Shavinsky and the more than 1,000 people who saw the video on Facebook and shared it.

With a drink and fruit in hand he strolls up the sidewalk, puts his food to the side on a table exchanging it for two boxes on the porch before just walking away.

Gage, who has been dealing with an infection because of a compromised immune system, said the medication was just starting to work for him.

“I’m just sad. I know how much my mom worked for it,” he said. “And these pills are really helping me. I can really tell the difference.

"And just knowing that I'm going to have to wait to take them and the next couple of days. I'm going to feel really bad."

Shavinsky said police told her there have been other crimes in the area. She believes most people decline to report it just because it’s so common.

"There's just no accountability,” she said. “When I talked to the police they said there was an investigator in the neighborhood so he happened to stop by, but if I had called dispatch, it would have been five or six hours before someone actually came out."

She spent the day making arrangements with the pharmaceutical company to get it replaced but what she wants is for the guy to be caught.

“And there needs to be some sort of consequences for his actions," she said.