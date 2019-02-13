‘Treatment On Demand’ pilot program launched in Denver to help with drug use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new pilot program in Denver hopes to help people struggling with drug use.

In Colorado, more than 1,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2017 - more than 200 in Denver alone - and more than half of those were from opiods. Nationwide, opiod overdoses have become the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50.

The new program will give patients who come to Denver Health Medical Center treatment on demand. That means they will be able to get help the very same day they visit the hospital.

This means no more necessary appointments, no more waiting to see a doctor or medical professional and no more time to fall back on a habit. Denver Health says it is partnering with needle exchange programs in the city to help spread the word about the new offering.

The exact cost of the program is not clear at this point, but initial planning put the price tag between $2-5 million.