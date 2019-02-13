The future of a popular ski store in Wheat Ridge tonight faces uncertainty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- The owners of Larson’s Ski and Sport have been told a frontage road will be built through the middle of the store. Yes, a frontage road.

It’s all part of planned road makeover at I-70 and Kipling.

For nearly 30 years, the store has been a favorite for skiers heading to the mountains.

Customer Lorin Crandall said, “I would go wherever they go. You could go up over the pass and I’d go to Larson's."

Owner John Marriott said, “There’s plenty of it that gives me dramatic anxiety. Trust me. Imagine your whole livelihood that what you’ve done for such a long time is under threat."

The building must be torn down at some point to make way to improve an intersections drivers say is a nightmare to drive.

Even the guys At Larsons say - the expansion is needed.

Shawn Francisco said, “I would not like to have to sit in traffic for two hours everyday - it’s brutal - back and forth every day of the week."

Larson’s now finds itself in limbo, not knowing when CDOT will acquire property, but there are bigger worries.

Marriott the owner says, “Of course the worse case scenario is we may have no satisfactory relocation available to us and if that’s the case we may very well be out of business."

For now, Larson’s continues to do well, just as it has in the past.

The question now is how long will it keep going before a hometown favorite if forced to pack up and move.