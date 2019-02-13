× Talks net some progress in Denver teachers strike

DENVER — Administrators with Denver Public Schools and teachers are making progress as they try to end a three-day strike but still must address a major hurdle regarding educators’ pay.

The bargaining team representing teachers agreed Wednesday afternoon with much of the school district’s proposal regarding how teachers can increase their pay based on experience, education and training over time.

There is still no agreement yet on a top district priority: Bonuses for teachers in high-poverty schools and other schools the district prioritizes.

Teachers want lower bonuses to free up money for better overall salaries.

Teachers said retention data from those schools shows that bonuses alone will not help keep educators there.

They suggested smaller class sizes, improved leadership and a focus on student services will have a larger impact.