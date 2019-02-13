Suspect in Denver officer-involved shooting identified

DENVER — An officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night stemmed from an active domestic violence call, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched just after 8 p.m. after a woman in the 13900 block of East Randolph Place in the Montbello neighborhood said a man inside a home was threatening her with a gun.

When officers arrived, the encountered the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Juan Sanchez Jimenez, who was armed with a gun.

Two officers shot toward Sanchez Jimenez, hitting him several times. Sanchez Jimenez was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. The officers involved still need to provide statements, police said.

Sanchez Jimenez is being held for investigation of first-degree assault and felony menacing. He remains hospitalized.

During the incident an officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation of an inner ear/hearing-related injury caused by the sounds of the shots fired, police said.