Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting that wounded Cherry Hills Village police officer

CHERRY HILLS, Colo. — Sources tell FOX31 that a second suspect was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a burglary and shooting in Cherry Hills village that wounded one officer last August.

The suspect is described as a juvenile. The police chief of Cherry Hills Village says she is happy the investigation continues to move forward.

This latest arrest comes after a decision to try a second juvenile who was arrested in connection with the case as an adult.

Authorities arrested 17-year-old Angelo Alston in Aurora.

The burglary and shooting happened the night of Aug. 20. Officer Cory Sack was injured in the shooting.

Sack had responded to the home on Sedgwick Drive after someone called 911 and hung up, police said.

The officer found the door to the home open and went inside, where the suspects were found. Gunfire was exchanged and Sack was hit in the upper leg and in the heel.

Sack, who has been with the department for seven years, was able to get out of the house and was treated at Swedish Medical Center.

The family in the home was able to escape and was taken to a safe location, police said.

Investigators are still searching for other suspects, so an Arapahoe County District Court judge kept the affidavit and arrest warrant sealed.