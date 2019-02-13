RTD proposes service reduction on W-Line in western suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is proposing changes to train service through Denver’s western suburbs. Transit leaders gathered in Golden Wednesday night for a public meeting to explain what riders might experience starting in May.

The W-Line runs along an east-west route and takes riders to places between Denver’s Union Station and the Jefferson County Government Center in Golden.

“It was the best thing I look at ever happening to Golden— was getting this light rail,” said a longtime Golden resident after alighting a W-Line train on Wednesday.

RTD statistics show weekday ridership has increased on the W-Line from 2017 to 2018. But the demand on Saturdays has dipped, according to RTD.

RTD’s proposed adjustment would decrease service on Saturdays from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes west of the Federal Center in Lakewood. This would mark the second cut to the W-Line in a little more than a year.

With more people moving to Jefferson County, riders hope there won’t be additional reductions in service.

The proposed changes on the W-Line also come on the heels of service reduction on the R-Line through Aurora.

Previous service reductions and the proposed W-Line decrease comes amid a fare increase at the start of the year. The RTD regional/airport day pass costs $10.50.

RTD says it evaluates its system three times a year to determine if service changes are needed. Cutting service on the W-Line will need RTD board approval.

The board is expected to consider the proposal in March.