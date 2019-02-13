× Rocky Mountain National Park had its biggest year ever in 2018

DENVER— Increased foot traffic during the fall and winter weekends of 2018 are major reasons more than 4.5 million people visited Rocky Mountain National Park.

This was the highest visitation of all time for the park.

RMNP announced the top ten busiest days in 2018 were during July, August and September.

Starting in 2016 park staff began making restrictions of vehicle access in the Bear Lake Road corridor, the Wild Basin area, and Alpine Visitor Center to accommodate heavy congestion of traffic between June and Sept.