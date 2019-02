DENVER — The teachers’ union and DPS officials are back at the bargaining table Wednesday night and hope to have schools functioning normally again tomorrow.

This could be big – @DenverTeachers and @DPSNewsNow are back at bargaining table. Teachers liked the latest offer and want to be back in class tomorrow. We’ll see very shortly if they make a deal. pic.twitter.com/shgVlAqSxw — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) February 14, 2019

FOX31’s Matt Mauro is covering the negotiations and said teachers liked the latest offer. Both sides then agreed to talk privately, are smiling and seem eager to end the strike.

We want to keep this short – from @DenverTeachers lead negotiator. Accepting lanes and steps from @DPSNewsNow. Countering on some other issues. pic.twitter.com/3s13CkrALX — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) February 14, 2019

We will continue to bring you updates as a deal is anticipated to be reached this evening.