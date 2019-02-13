More than 2,500 people pledge to replace flags at Fort Logan after call for volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Flags for Fallen Vets, the non-profit organization that is helping replace Fort Logan National Cemetery’s flags for Memorial Day, is full of volunteers following a Serving Those Who Serve report by FOX31's Drew Engelbart last week.

The non-profit was looking to replace more than 100,000 American flags for the Memorial Day service at the cemetery and they needed volunteers to help do it.

The organizer of the event tells us they are now full of volunteer flag placers with more than 2,500 people pledging to donate their time following our story.

They tell us that it's a testament to how kind people are in the greater Denver area.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve