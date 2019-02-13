× Meth dealer to be deported to Mexico after 22-year prison sentence

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley methamphetamine dealer will be deported to Mexico after serving a 22-year prison sentence, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Luis Castro, 32, pleaded guilty in December to dealing large amount of methamphetamine along the Front Range. He was sentenced on Wednesday morning.

“During the investigation which lasted several months, almost every single day this defendant was distributing meth to Cheyenne to Longmont and everywhere in between,” Weld Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Wrenn said.

Castro was arrested in April 2017 with more than 2 pounds of meth in his possession.

“He was selling large quantities of drugs that were destroying lives and families every single day. Quite frankly, he played a substantial role in damaging this community in a significant way.” Wrenn said.

Investigators believe Castro would receive large amounts of drugs from Juan Frausto of Denver. Frausto received large shipments of drugs from Mexico, prosecutors said.

Frausto pleaded guilty to distributing drugs in Weld County and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in January 2018.

After completing their prison sentences, both men will be deported back to Mexico.