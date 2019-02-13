Local man creates custom seat belts for dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAKE, Colo. -- A Drake, Colorado man thinks he has built a better dog seat belt with the goal of keeping canines safe in cars.

Dwayne Caruth said he loves dogs. He has seen, firsthand, what can happen to a dog in a car crash.

Caruth is a former firefighter and EMT, “A young girl was on her way to see her family early on a Sunday morning and she wrecked her car. When I got there I see a Jeep on its side and I hear screaming.“ The young woman was screaming for her dog Domino, who was nowhere to be found, "I’m like, I will find your dog.“

That’s why Caruth created the Big Dog Seat Belt Company - to simply build a better belt.

Caruth is the big dog seat belt company. Every belt is custom-made, by Caruth himself, to your dog. First question on there is what’s your dogs name? Length, weight, neck and chest sizes are then factored in.

Today, Caruth is building a seat belt for Apollo, a 130 pound, one-year-old Great Dane.

Caruth worked with the nonprofit Center for Pet Safety and had his belts professionally tested, “I use automobile webbing and I use real automobile seat belt buckles, nothing is cheap on this stuff," he said.

Caruth said he eventually had to break the news to the woman in the car wreck that he dog was lost, saying "I could not find your dog, I’m sorry, I feel terrible about it.”

He says his ultimate goal is for dogs to safely make it home and not worry about a thing, one belt at a time.