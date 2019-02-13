Human remains found by construction crew in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department made a gruesome discovery Wednesday after receiving a call from a construction crew reporting they located what appeared to be human bones while excavating in the area of East Smoky Hill Parkway and South Powhaton Road.

Initial investigation reveals that the bones appear to be human. The Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit and the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

The scene where the bones were found has been secured by officers until a forensic dig can be completed and a thorough search of the immediate area.

A final autopsy will be completed by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after the safe removal of the bones from the area.

Anyone that may have information about these remains are asked to call 303-739-6127.

