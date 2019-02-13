× Brush fire burning in Baca County prompts home evacuations

CAMPO, Colo. — A brush fire in Baca County prompted evacuations of nearby homes Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Facebook updates posted by the department said they were alerted to the fire by multiple 911 calls at roughly 2 p.m. The grass fire was reported at Hwy 287 at the Colorado and Oklahoma state line.

Departments from both Oklahoma and Kansas are assisting local crews to help contain the fire, which is southeast of Campo.

The Baca County Sheriff’s Office said the fire has burned around 1,800 acres and six or seven structures are threatened.

The fire is said to be moving in a northeast direction.

No other injuries reported at this time but emergency crews are requesting people to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.