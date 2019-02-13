Brush fire burning in Baca County prompts home evacuations

Posted 4:15 pm, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00PM, February 13, 2019

Photo: Baca County Sheriff's Office

CAMPO, Colo. — A brush fire in Baca County prompted evacuations of nearby homes Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Facebook updates posted by the department said they were alerted to the fire by multiple 911 calls at roughly 2 p.m. The grass fire was reported at Hwy 287 at the Colorado and Oklahoma state line.

Departments from both Oklahoma and Kansas are assisting local crews to help contain the fire, which is southeast of Campo.

The Baca County Sheriff’s Office said the fire has burned around 1,800 acres and six or seven structures are threatened.

The fire is said to be moving in a northeast direction.

No other injuries reported at this time but emergency crews are requesting people to avoid the area.  The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 37.105019 by -102.579638.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.