Former Douglas County teacher accused of touching student inappropriately

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A former Douglas County teacher has been accused of inappropriately touching a student during class, the Castle Rock Police Department said Wednesday.

John Adkins, 27, of Lone Tree was taken into custody just after 8 a.m. Wednesday by the Lone Tree Police Department.

Castle Rock police did not say which school Adkins formerly taught.

Adkins has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust. He is being held without bond at the Douglas County Jail. he is due in court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.