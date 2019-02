ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A fatal car crash shut down Westbound E. 88th Avenue Wednesday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol of Adams County.

@CSP_AdamsCounty is working a fatal accident on E. 88th Ave at E. 89th Way. Westbound E. 88th Ave is shut down, but traffic is getting by. Please avoid the area and allow first responders to investigate the scene. pic.twitter.com/PIdEy4bR4j — CSP 1D Adams (@CSP_AdamsCounty) February 14, 2019

It happened on E. 88th Ave at E. 89th Way; the department first tweeted about the crash at 7:41 p.m.

Police have not released information about how many people were involved, what any factors contributed to the crash or when the road is expected to fully reopen.