Experts believe digital license plates could be coming to Colorado

DENVER -- It could be only a matter of time before digital license plates make their way to Colorado.

Three states have already authorized the new technology and the company that makes them, tells the New York Times that they expect to expand their pilot program to Colorado.

Reviver Auto believes that the days of ordinary metal license plates may be numbered.

The new digital plates could display anything; from an amber alert, to a stolen car, to even advertisements on parked cars.

After more than a year of testing, the state of Arizona just authorized the plates that drivers can buy starting at $499. The digital plates are the same size as the traditional metal plates and installed in the same spot.

“License plates haven’t been updated in over 125 years so it’s right for disruption,” Reviver Auto CEO Neville Boston said. “The technology is e-paper so think about it like your kindle.”

The company says it will also save the states a lot of money, because they won’t have to send out paper mail with new registration stickers.

Some drivers are concerned about privacy and data with the new technology.

California and Michigan have also authorized the digital plates as an option for drivers.