× Entire Massachusetts community learns sign language after family welcomes deaf baby

NEWTON, Mass. — An entire Massachusetts neighborhood came together to support of its youngest residents.

Glenda and Raphi Savitz moved into a neighborhood in Newton, Massachusetts about two years ago and welcomed their daughter, Samantha, into the world shortly after, WCVB reports.

Samantha was born deaf.

“She was the first deaf person my husband and I had known,” Glenda Savitz said.

When neighbors saw the family walking and communicating in sign language, those same neighbors decided to sign up for night courses to learn American Sign Language.

“They came to me and said, ‘Would you mind? We love this course, we love the teacher, would you mind if we hired the teacher and brought him back to the neighborhood?'” Glenda said. “‘Can we have your permission?’ I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? Yeah, you can have my permission.’”

Soon 20 neighbors came together to learn how to better communicate with Samantha.

“Sam is giving us a reason to come together, so I think she is doing something for us, rather than the other way around,” said resident Lucia Marshall.

“It’s a special neighborhood,” Raphi Savitz told the Boston Globe. “It’s just a really welcoming place.’’