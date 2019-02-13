Canon City named finalist for small business makeover reality show

CANON CITY, Colo. — A Colorado city could soon be the star of a Hulu reality TV show.

Canon City, which is about 40 miles west of Pueblo, was named one of the six finalists to be featured on a show called “Small Business Revolution.”

The winning city gets a $500,000 revitalization grant and will host celebrity experts who will help improve struggling small businesses.

“The crowd went wild,” Ryan Stevens, the Economic Development Director with Canon City, told KRDO. “A lot of cheering, hooting and hollering, I couldn’t even hear the next four names that were called.”

Canon City is up against small towns in Washington, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and North Carolina.

The final city will be chosen through an online poll that runs through Feb. 19.