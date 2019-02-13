× Air Force Academy criticized for inviting Chick-fil-A executive

DENVER — A group that advocates for religious liberty in the military says the U.S. Air Force Academy should cancel a planned speech by a Chick-fil-A executive.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation said Wednesday the company has a history of supporting anti-gay causes and that Rodney Bullard, a Chick-fil-A vice president and academy graduate, shouldn’t speak at the school’s upcoming leadership conference.

Bullard said the company and its charitable foundation don’t fund anti-gay programs.

He says Chick-fil-A’s foundation funds programs to help children in poverty, including groups that work with LGBQT youth.

Chick-fil-A has faced accusations that it is anti-gay since 2012 when its president, Dan Cathy, publicly opposed gay marriage. The company has said Cathy’s statements are his personal views.

The academy didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.