500 years of British treasures coming to Denver Art Museum

DENVER — The Denver Art Museum will feature Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection consisting of approximately 60 paintings beginning in March.

The collection, organized by the DAM and curator Kathleen Stuart, will feature devotional images, portraits, landscapes and sporting scenes by British artists, Thomas Gainsborough, Thomas Lawrence and John Constable.

Exhibit curator Stuart says the collection is the result of scholarly research and state-of-the-art imaging techniques including digital x-radiography, infrared reflectography and x-ray fluorescence to extract the artist’s processes used in the creation of paintings in the collection.

“We are immensely proud to present the results of this scholarly research was undertaken by curators and conservators at the Yale Center for British Art, the Hamilton Kerr Institute at Cambridge University and the National Portrait Gallery in London,” curator Kathleen Stuart said.

Treasures of British Art, Influenced by British art, history and culture is the first works from the Berger Collection will be viewable in the Mile High City since DAM’s 1999 exhibition, 600 Years of British Painting.

“We are thrilled to honor the legacy of the collection’s founders — William M.B. and Bernadette Johnson Berger — with this historical exhibition,” said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the DAM.

According to a news release from the Denver Art Museum, this is the largest gift European old masters to the DAM since the receipt of the Kress Collection in the 50s.

Organized by the DAM and curated by Kathleen Stuart, curator of the Berger Collection at the DAM, the exhibition will present a chronological selection of works ranging from the 1400s through the late 1800s, telling the story of Britain’s rich cultural history.

Treasures of British Art will be located on level 2 of the Hamilton Building. This exhibition will be included in general admission, which is free for members and youth 18 and under. A related academic symposium will be held at the DAM in September 2019. #TreasuresatDAM

General admission tickets for Colorado residents is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, college students are $8 and kids under 18 are free.