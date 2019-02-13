12-year-old girl fatally struck by driver in Aurora identified

AURORA, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a driver while walking to school has been identified.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the girl on Wednesday as Jenna Solomon.

She was crossing East Iliff Avenue near South Vaughn Way about 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 5 when she stepped off a median and was hit by a pickup truck, the Aurora Police Department said.

Solomon, who was on her way to school, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but she died on Friday. The driver of the truck stopped and was cooperative, police said.

An autopsy found that Solomon died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Police said there is no evidence of speed or other factors on the part of the driver that contributed to the cause of the crash, police said.