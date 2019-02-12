Warm Wednesday on Front Range; snow, wind in mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be mild and breezy on the Front Range on Wednesday.

High temperatures will reach the upper 50s in Denver with dry conditions. Fire danger will be elevated because of the low humidity and breezy winds.

Multiple advisories have been issued throughout Colorado for Wednesday.

Southeast Colorado will be under a fire weather warning until 6 p.m. with gusty winds and low humidity.

While the lower elevations are dry and breezy, the mountains will see strong winds and snow.

A winter storm watch is in place starting Wednesday night through Friday morning and parts of the mountains are also under high wind warnings and watches.

Winds could gust up to 80 mph out of the west in the mountains and foothills on Wednesday.

Snow will move into the mountains on Wednesday afternoon and will stay fairly heavy into the evening.

Totals will be 1-5 inches by midnight Wednesday with more snow on the way through the weekend.

Denver will stay mild, breezy and partly cloudy on Valentine's Day. Light snow showers will drift onto the Front Range early Friday morning.

Most spots won't see accumulation, but up to a half-inch is possible in Denver and on the northern Front Range.

More light snow showers will move in this weekend with a better chance for accumulation coming with a storm on Monday and Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.