× Tenacious D to perform with Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks in July

MORRISON, Colo. — Tenacious D will perform with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks¬†Amphitheatre this summer, it was announced Tuesday.

The Post-Apocalypto tour will begin at the famed venue on July 25, three days after Motown legend Diana Ross hits the Morrison stage.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com. Some presale information will be available Wednesday on Tenacious D social media channels.