Striking DPS teachers, supporters march from East High School to Civic Center Park

DENVER -- Striking Denver Public Schools teachers and their supporters marched from East High School to Civic Center Park and the Denver Central Library Tuesday.

The large group stretched for blocks. Marchers chanted and held signs.

At Civic Center Park, they filled into the amphitheater for a spirited rally.

“Our students deserve quality teachers in every classroom, and too many teachers are leaving to neighboring districts because they can’t afford to live in Denver," one marcher said.

The group says it wants DPS to get rid of incentive pay and offer a higher base pay that teachers can count on.

“Unreliable, fluctuating, inconsistent, ProComp bonuses that do nothing to encourage retention are demoralizing,” one speaker said.