Snowpack levels are looking really good in Colorado

GRAND COUNTY — Snowpack levels are looking good across Colorado — a far different scenario than what we experienced last season.

On Berthoud Pass Tuesday afternoon, surveyors from the U.S. Department of Agriculture were out measuring snowfall levels and the snow-water equivalent.

Overall, Berthoud Pass is seeing about 40-45 inches of snow. That number is about near or slightly above average for this time of year.

According to experts, numbers across the entire state are up.

“Where we’re at right now - snow pack is good. So that should lead to a good run off season come spring. Of course there’s still about two thirds of the snowpack accumulation season remaining. So things can still change but where we’re at right now we’re starting to feel more comfortable as it pertains to fire concerns and also water supply for spring and summer,” said Brian Domonkos with the Natural Resources Conservation Services Snow Survey Program.

Certain parts of our state, like Southwest Colorado, are doing incredibly well. Which is certainly good news given how awful the 2017-2018 season was down there.

“Southern Colorado and the southwest ountains did very poorly last year. One of the worst snowpacks in decades. With storms over the last couple of weeks being back to normal — so really we’re sitting in a much better situation than last year [from] a water supply stand point,” said Karl Wetlaufer, a surveyor.