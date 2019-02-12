× Seven Colorado hospitals rank top in nation

DENVER — Colorado has seven hospitals ranking in the top 250 of Healthgrade America’s Best Hospitals, for 2019. Healthgrade, an online resource analyzing information about physicians and hospitals’ top 50 hospitals includes Lutheran Medical Center of Wheat Ridge, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette and North Colorado Medical Center located in Greeley.

These institutions are in the top one percent of more than 4500 hospitals in the nation boasting “superior clinical outcomes,” for six or more consecutive years.

Poudre Valley Hospital of Fort Collins, Porter Adventist in Denver and the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora are listed in the top two percent, or top 100 in the U.S. for “clinical excellence for five or more consecutive years.”

“Healthgrades congratulates recipients of America’s 50, 100 and 250 Best Hospitals Award,” said Brad Bowman, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “Consumers have many options for care, so when hospitals prove their long-term commitment to the patient and to achieving high-quality clinical outcomes, it sets their system apart in a sea of choices.”

Listed in the top five percent of America’s 250 Best Hospitals Lone Tree’s Sky Ridge Medical Center.

According to the Healthgrades America’s Best Hospitals, America’s 50 Best Hospitals award recipients between 2015 and 2017 on average had, “successful treatment without major complications — and have a lower chance of dying,” and state that “on average these hospitals have a 27.1 percent lower risk of dying than treated in hospitals not receiving this award.”