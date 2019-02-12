Police: Man fatally shot by LaSalle officer involved in Frederick gun shop burglary

FREDERICK, Colo. — One of the suspects involved in the burglary of a gun shop earlier this month was the man who was shot and killed last week by a LaSalle police officer, the Frederick Police Department said Tuesday.

Seth Keo Mallard, who lived as a transient, was tied to the theft of 73 firearms as well as a lot of ammunition from Snoopy’s Guns late on the night of Feb. 2.

The burglary happened four days before the 20-year-old was involved in an officer-involved shooting in LaSalle, Frederick police said.

A warrant has been issued for Mallard’s suspected accomplice, a 17-year-old who is facing felony theft charges. Police did not release his name because he’s a juvenile.

Police said 57 of the 73 stolen firearms were found at a residence. Police believe Mallard and the juvenile were also responsible for burglaries the week before at Rusty Rental and Brad’s Towing and Recovery in Frederick.

Police said the suspects stole $2,500 in cash from Brad’s Towing, but nothing from Rusty Rental.