Motown legend Diana Ross to perform at Red Rocks in July

MORRISON, Colo. — Legendary singer Diana Ross will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer.

The former frontwoman for The Supremes during the 1960s will be at the famed venue on July 22 as part of her Brand New Day Tour.

Ross left the group and has had a successful solo career as one of the most popular Motown acts.

Tickets cost $46 to $251 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com or at 888-929-7849. It will be the first time Ross will perform at Red Rocks.

Ross got rave reviews for her medley performance of her hits on Sunday night at the Grammy’s.