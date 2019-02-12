Instantly Transform Your Hair!

Posted 2:44 pm, February 12, 2019

Instant transformations with Rockstar Master Stylist, Ergun Tercan!  See how fast you can change your look with extensions. Or if balding is a problem he can help with that, too. Ergun Tercan has a special offer for Colorado`s Best viewers. Pay $99-dollars and get $250-dollars worth of extensions...or pay $199-dollars... and get $500-dollars worth of extensions! They have extensions and stylists for any budget.

