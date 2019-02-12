DPD officer injured, man shot in Montbello

DENVER — A police officer with the Denver Police Department was injured and a man was shot in the Montbello neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to DPD, the injured officer was not shot.

Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 13900 block of East Randolph Place on a domestic violence report. A man was allegedly threatening a woman inside a home with a gun.

When two DPD officers arrived, they encountered the armed man and shot him multiple times, according to DPD.

The man was taken to a hospital and is undergoing surgery for injuries that police believe are survivable.

The department did not specify how the officer was injured. They were taken to Denver Health Medical Center.

DPD said the initial 911 call came from a woman inside the home who was not injured in the incident.

The two officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The incident remains under investigation.