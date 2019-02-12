Dog intentionally set on fire after being tied to pole in Virginia park

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a dog was set on fire while tied to a pole in a Virginia park on Sunday night.

The male pit bull with a camo collar was covered in accelerant and intentionally set on fire about 7:30 p.m., according to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The shelter says witnesses saw an adult man wearing multiple layers of pants run from the scene.

The dog, now named Tommie, is being treated for burns to more than 40 percent of his body at Virginia Veterinary Centers. The shelter hopes it will me able to save him.

“I have to say that we don’t get rattled by much at RACC and have witnessed ugly cases but this one makes us want to just sit on the floor and cry,” RACC wrote on Facebook.

RACC is asking for the public’s help to finds the person responsible for the act.

“Any information, anything you saw, anyone you suspect, if you have ever seen this dog, please call or message it in — no information is insignificant,” RACC wrote on Facebook.