DIA sets new passenger record with 64.5 million travelers in 2018

DENVER — Denver International Airport set a new record for passenger traffic in 2018. Nearly 64.5 million people traveled through the airport last year.

In a press release, DIA said 2018 marked the fifth consecutive year of record-breaking growth for the airport.

“As Denver continues to grow, so does our passenger traffic at DEN and the number of routes our airlines serve,” said airport CEO Kim Day in the release. “In 2018, DEN’s airline partners added more than 50 routes including 20 new destinations, increasing our global connectivity and making it easier for passengers to connect around the globe. With growth expected to continue, we are focused on the future, expanding our facilities and creating the best passenger experience possible.”

DIA also recorded its busiest single day in the airport’s history. On July 13, 2018, more than 207,000 people traveled through DIA. In fact, 56 days in 2018 were busier than the airport’s busiest day of 2017.

Overall passenger traffic increased 5.1 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. International passenger traffic jumped nearly 14 percent; DIA saw roughly 3 million international travelers last year.

DIA is the fifth-busiest airport in the U.S. by passenger traffic. By the end of 2019, it will serve 212 nonstop destinations in 47 states and 12 countries, according to the airport.