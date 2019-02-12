DPS teacher strike will continue Wednesday; no agreement after late-night negotiations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Public Schools teacher strike will continue Wednesday. The school district and the teachers union did not reach an agreement regarding teacher pay after late-night negotiations Tuesday.

Negotiations resumed Tuesday morning for the first time since Saturday night, when teachers union leaders walked out of a meeting with the school district.

The union, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, has been in discussions with DPS about teacher pay for roughly 15 months.

Negotiations are set to resume again at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Before then, DPS leadership is expected to review the latest offer from the DCTA.

DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova sparred with union leaders again Tuesday. The union has asked for a greater increase in base pay and eliminating the current bonus structure.