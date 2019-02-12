× Denver 7-year-old dies following flu symptoms, coma

AURORA, Colo. — A local 7-year-old girl died Sunday after spending seven weeks in the hospital. Selina Nguyen, of Denver, was admitted to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Dec. 23 after suffering from flu symptoms and developing a severe fever.

A family friend confirmed to FOX31 and Channel 2 that Selina died Sunday after her family decided to remove her from life support. A Facebook page with updates about Selina said the family worked with Children’s to try every possible avenue to save Selina’s life. She was surrounded by family when she died.

Selina had been in a coma since she arrived at Children’s.

Selina did not receive a flu shot this season.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Nguyen family.