Company agrees to pay for repairs after construction sign falls on car

DENVER -- On Nov. 23, Denver resident Justin Day returned from walking his dogs to find a large, orange construction sign had fallen on his 2017 Subaru WRX. It happened near West Colfax Avenue and Raleigh Street south of Sloan's Lake Park.

”A 60-pound sign [came] straight down on this and put a nice little dent in there," said Day, showing the damage to the A-pillar of the sedan.

Day struggled to find out which company owned the sign in the construction-laden neighborhood. He called the number on the back of the sign, which led him to the Colorado Barricade Company. The company said Urban Oaks Builders rented the sign.

Urban Oaks initially said the damage is not its responsibility, as the sign had been moved by another company.

"I don’t know who’s wasting time in their day to move a sign if it’s not theirs," said Day.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Urban Oaks. While no one with the company would agree to go on camera, it did agree to pay for repairing Day's car.