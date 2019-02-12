CDOT planning makeover for I-70 and Kipling interchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- Big changes are in store for Interstate 70 interchange with Kipling Street. The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to improve traffic flow through the area with a new design that is more efficient and safe.

On Tuesday, CDOT representatives met with people who live in the area to explain the upcoming changes.

"The traffic northbound on Kipling... it's just deplorable. So much traffic trying to get on I-70 in both directions," said resident Randy Ketelsen.

CDOT has been working on a plan for the interchange for years. The department's strategy entails building a "diverging diamond interchange" similar to the one at U.S. 36 and McCaslin Boulevard in Louisville.

"A diverging diamond interchange greatly helps the flow of traffic so you can more efficiently move traffic through an intersection," said Tamara Rollinson with CDOT.

CDOT told people in Wheat Ridge Tuesday that the environmental study is nearly complete.

However, some business owners are concerned about the project's impact.

"For us, the difficulty is the timing, because there is no funding for this project and we don’t know when is the time frame that we have to be able to relocate," said John Marriott, the owner of Larson's Ski and Sport.

In all, five businesses will need to relocate.

The next step is to finalize the project's overall plans and find funding. The project is estimated to cost $75 million to complete.