Casual Carpool: RTD, CDOT launches Colorado’s first carpool matching app

DENVER -- If you travel between Denver and Boulder on a regular basis there is a new way to hit the express lanes for free.

The first of its kind program is called "Casual Carpool," a way to use your cell phone to link up with other drivers heading between Denver and Boulder.

The app is a partnership with Waze, the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

It works through the Waze carpool app and you can choose to be a driver or hitch a ride.

Drivers will get reimbursed for gas and mileage and, of course, you'll get to use those US 36 express lanes if you're able to find a couple of people to carpool with.

Officials believe this will also cut down on the amount of traffic on that busy stretch, which sees more than 100,000 cars a day.

Currently there are only four pick up locations:

US 36 & Table Mesa Station (East Bound)

US 36 & Broomfield Station (West Bound)

US 36 & Church Ranch Station (Both Sides)

Union Station in Denver (17th & Wynkoop)

For more information on how the program works and how to get involved visit their website.