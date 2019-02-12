Bobcats caught on camera roaming Littleton backyards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Video shows bobcats walking through backyards in Littleton. Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Northeast Region posted the videos to its Twitter page Tuesday.

Bobcats spotted roaming through Littleton backyards. They occur widely in North America, from southern Canada to central Mexico, & they range statewide in Colorado. They are most abundant in foothills, canyons, mesas, & plateaus where brush & woodland provide suitable habitat. pic.twitter.com/s02jV7cA6K — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) February 12, 2019

CPW did not specify where in Littleton the videos were recorded.

The wildlife agency said bobcats can be found in many parts of North America. Their most common habitats are in foothills, canyons, mesas and plateaus where there is brush and woodland.

Bobcats are distinct from and much smaller than mountain lions. Bobcats are also not the same as lynx, although the two animals are similar in size and appearance.