Bobcats caught on camera roaming Littleton backyards

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Video shows bobcats walking through backyards in Littleton. Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Northeast Region posted the videos to its Twitter page Tuesday.
CPW did not specify where in Littleton the videos were recorded.
The wildlife agency said bobcats can be found in many parts of North America. Their most common habitats are in foothills, canyons, mesas and plateaus where there is brush and woodland.
Bobcats are distinct from and much smaller than mountain lions. Bobcats are also not the same as lynx, although the two animals are similar in size and appearance.