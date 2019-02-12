Bill to essentially eliminate Electoral College moving through Colorado General Assembly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado Democrats in the House State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would essentially eliminate the Electoral College. It has already passed the State Senate.

“Every vote should count equally,” said Rep. Emily Sirota (D-Denver), a prime sponsor of the bill.

The final vote was 6-3 in committee and the bill now moves to the House floor.

Senate Bill 42 would require Colorado’s electors to the Electoral College to vote for the winner of the national popular vote, not the winner of the state’s results.

Under the bill, it would only take effect if enough states sign up. Currently, 11 states have joined the “interstate compact." It would need states with a combined total of 98 electoral votes to advance. Colorado has 9 electoral college votes.

“I believe Hillary Clinton should be president. She won by more than 3 million votes,” said Linda Petrie Bunch, a Denver resident who came to the Capitol to testify.

Republicans, meanwhile, are furious about the bill.

Brita Horn drove from the Western Slope to testify against it.

“We are already a small state, and especially for me coming out from the Western Slope... the Electoral College is the only way we get our voice be heard,” Horn said.

GOP House Minority Leader Patrick Neville shares a similar belief.

“We are selling our votes to other states,” Neville said.

If signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is still likely several presidential elections away from implementing it, as a number of other state legislatures would have to flip Democrat.

Then, a lengthy legal proceeding would have to take place -- likely involving the Supreme Court of the United States.

“It says very clearly it is the purview of the legislators to decide where their electoral votes go,” said Rep. Jeni James Arndt, another prime sponsor of the bill.