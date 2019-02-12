23-year-old giraffe euthanized at Denver Zoo after developing health issues

Posted 3:31 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, February 12, 2019

DENVER — One of the giraffes at Denver Zoo has died, officials said Tuesday.

Masika was 23 years old and was known as “The Princess.” She was born at the zoo and gave birth to eight calves.

Officials said Masika developed health issues that older giraffes are prone to.

Veterinarians kept a close watch on her for the past several months, but her quality of life had changed, prompting them to euthanize her. The giraffe will be cremated.

Masika was the aunt to Dobby, who was born at the zoo in 2017.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.