Warmer weather on way for Front Range; mountain snow returns Wednesday

DENVER -- It has been a cold and dry few days in Denver with an inversion (temperature increasing with height) in place.

Warmer weather with highs in the 50s moves in on Tuesday and Wednesday with more dry conditions.

Denver is still about 13 inches behind the average snowfall for this time of year.

March and April are historically the snowiest months with a combined average of 20.3 inches of snow. Hopefully in the months ahead the deficit in the city can be made up.

This winter season has been a different story in the mountains where snowpack is above 100 percent of average in every river basin across the state.

More mountain snowfall is on the way starting late Wednesday and continuing through the weekend. By Sunday, totals will reach 10 to 20 inches in some spots.

Every river basin in Colorado is over 100% of average snowpack right now! There's a lot more snow on the way to the mountains this week! It has been a good winter season for them so far #cowx pic.twitter.com/sE2vxLlLlq — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) February 11, 2019

The next chance for snow on the Front Range moves in late Thursday night into Friday morning.

It won't bring any large accumulations to the Front Range or eastern Plains, but it will cool temperatures quickly late Thursday night and will bring gusty winds.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s on Friday with a chance for snow showers early. More snow chances move in for Saturday and Sunday.

