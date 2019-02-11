Teen petitions for crosswalk where 12-year-old hit, killed last week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A teenager from Aurora has started a campaign for a crosswalk she says will save lives.

The young woman contacted the Problem Solvers asking for help.

She has started collecting signatures for a petition asking the City of Aurora for the crosswalk near where a 12-year-old girl was killed last week.

The girl died after being hit by a vehicle at Iliff and South Vaughn.

Shelby Lucio heard the crash and screams.

Lucio told the Problem Solvers, “It breaks my hear because I have a 17-year-old daughter I couldn’t imagine my life without her."

Shelby’s daughter, Jocelyn, is now collecting signatures for a petition asking for a crosswalk.

Jocelyn said, “Because there’s so many kids that live in this apartment complex, it’s terrible to know that a 12-year-old died girl because of that."

The Problem Solvers saw many kids coming from a nearby Prairie Middle School and Overland High School.

One girl took several minutes to cross the street; at one point, she’s stuck on the median. Other kids just run.

The nearest crosswalks are down the street and Jocelyn’s worried.

Jocelyn said, “And these kids they just run back and forth and they don’t know how to look out for themselves all the time."

Jocelyn’s hoping something is done before tragedy strikes again.

The City Aurora today sent the Problem Solvers this statement from City of Aurora Traffic Manager Anna Bunce:

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family for their loss. We have been made aware of the concern, and are working on collecting data from the school district and for the area, with review and analysis of the data to follow. When we receive a request for a traffic control device, spacing and geometry of an intersection or area is one of the considerations reviewed in general."

It’s that type data, Aurora says that’s needed when a traffic control device - a crosswalk is requested.

That’s what Jocelyn’s petition is asking.