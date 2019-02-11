‘Sweetheart City’ continues Valentine’s Day tradition

Posted 7:00 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59PM, February 11, 2019

LOVELAND — Thousands of Valentines are being sent out from the Loveland Visitor Center this week as part of the ‘Sweetheart City’s’ Valentine’s re-mailing program.

Tens of thousands of people from across the globe send their Valentines in each year to have them stamped with Loveland’s official ‘sweetheart stamp’ - before making their way to loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

The program has been going strong for 73 years.

To learn more about it, watch Kevin TorresUnique 2 Colorado segment by clicking ‘play’ on the video above. For additional information call the Loveland Chamber of Commerce at 970-667-6311.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.