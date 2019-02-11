‘Sweetheart City’ continues Valentine’s Day tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND — Thousands of Valentines are being sent out from the Loveland Visitor Center this week as part of the ‘Sweetheart City’s’ Valentine’s re-mailing program.

Tens of thousands of people from across the globe send their Valentines in each year to have them stamped with Loveland’s official ‘sweetheart stamp’ - before making their way to loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

The program has been going strong for 73 years.

To learn more about it, watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado segment by clicking ‘play’ on the video above. For additional information call the Loveland Chamber of Commerce at 970-667-6311.